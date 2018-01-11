Circuit City plans comeback online

Former Richmond-based electronic retailer Circuit City is planning a comeback.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, the retailer - which employed tens of thousands of people in U.S. and owned a 288,000-square-foot building in Henrico - says it will once again do business online.

CEO Ronny Shmoel announced the company’s plan to relaunch its e-commerce site on Feb. 15, according to Fortune.com.

"The reconfigured Circuit City website will include augmented reality and video chat with tech support and a virtual personal shopping assistant supported through a partnership with IBM Watson’s artificial intelligence platform," Fortune reported.

This will be Circuit City's second attempt at a comeback. After the company filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and closed all its stores in 2009, it tried and failed to operate solely online.

This time around, Shmoel says the company is also planning to open retail kiosks and stores-within-stores.

