Burst pipes close popular Richmond restaurants

The aftermath of the extremely frigid weather is having an impact on some Richmond restaurants this week.
"We will be closed for the next couple days as we work on repairs for a burst pipe," The Heritage posted on Facebook.
Over in Jackson Ward, The Rogue Gentleman is also closed after pipes burst in an apartment above the restaurant:
And some good news: the popular Pasture is back open after they also dealt with frozen pipes:
Temperatures will remain above freezing through the end of the week, with highs expected to hit the 60s on Friday.
