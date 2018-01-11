Police: Thieves may have shattered windshields because of ice

Police say icy windshields may have led to thieves smashing car windows on Wednesday.

The Richmond Police Department says 22 cars were broken into in the Woodland Heights and Swansboro neighborhoods, with many of the vehicles having smashed windows. However, not much was stolen.

Police say the thieves may have smashed the windows because of ice on windshields - they couldn't see inside, so they likely broke the windows to see what was inside.

There also has been several car break-ins reported recently in Chesterfield.

Police say on Jan. 2 and Jan. 7, thieves stole multiple items from unlocked cars in the Long Hill and Chimney House sections of the Brandermill community.

