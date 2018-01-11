Police to arrest woman after mall fight

Police say this woman was involved in the fight. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The Chesterfield Police Department says it has secured a warrant to arrest a woman on Thursday after a fight Wednesday night at Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police say two men and a woman were involved in the incident around 6 p.m. at the mall's food court. One of the men and the woman were in a relationship.

During the altercation between the two men, police say the woman stole a pair of pants from the man who is not her boyfriend’s bag and ran.

Police didn't arrest anyone Wednesday night for the fight, but they plan to arrest the woman Thursday. She'll be charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

One the men was arrested, but not for the fight. He was wanted out of Chesterfield for violating the terms of his release for a DUI and he was taken back into custody.

Police have not released the names of the people involved in the fight.

