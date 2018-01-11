Petersburg Police arrest murder suspect; victim was attempting to repossess car

The Petersburg Police Department says they have made an arrest in a homicide on Thursday after a man was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive.

Police arrived to the scene, which was near Lakewood Drive and South Crater Road, just after midnight. Police remained on the scene throughout the night.

The owner of River City Recovery in Richmond has identified the victim as Alan Humphries, a driver who has been with the company for four years, according to a GoFundMe page. They say Humphries was at the home to repossess a car and that's when he was shot.

The owner says the victim was “non-confrontational” and his employees are trained to immediately leave a situation once a confrontation happens. He believes Thursday morning's situation happened too quickly for the victim to leave.

"I don't believe there was any time with that," says Janice, an employee with River City Recovery. "Because this guy would have said, ‘Take it. Can I roll it off the driveway for you?’ He was totally ambushed. I totally believe that from the bottom of my heart."

Petersburg Police say they have arrested 20--year-old Anton Robinson. He is charged with 1st degree murder.

The company did organize a GoFundMe page and say they have approval from Humphries' family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

