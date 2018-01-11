Man found shot to death in Petersburg

The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Thursday after a man was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive.

Police arrived to the scene, which was near Lakewood Drive and South Crater Road, just after midnight. Police remained on the scene throughout the night.

The victim's ID has not yet been released. There is also no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

