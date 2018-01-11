ARGS's Boyd sets state single-game records in points, rebounds

Appomattox Regional Governor's School junior forward Jada Boyd put together a career night on Wednesday, setting single-game state records in points and rebounds.

Boyd scored 69 points and pulled down 33 rebounds in the Lady Dragons' 79-77 overtime loss to Franklin County. She also added ten blocked shots.

The junior breaks the previous mark of 68 points, which was set back in 1982 by Karen Drewry of I.C. Norcom, according to the VHSL record book. The previous state rebounding record was 28 and had been set by William Monroe's Samantha Brunnelle in 2016.

