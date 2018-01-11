ARGS's Boyd sets state single-game records in points, rebounds

Appomattox Regional Governor's School junior forward Jada Boyd put together a career night on Wednesday, setting single-game state records in points and rebounds. Boyd scored 69 points and pulled down 33 rebounds in the Lady Dragons' 79-77 overtime loss to Franklin County.More >>
The Chiefs and Falcons battled for all 32 minutes, with Monacan topping its old Dominion District rival by a razor-thin one point margin.More >>
Will Patrick played his high school football at Louisa, started coaching in the program in 2008, joined the varsity staff in 2010, and has served as offensive coordinator since 2013. On Wednesday, Patrick was named the head football coach, replacing Mark Fischer. Patrick played college football at James Madison, winning a national championship in 2004 as a fullback.More >>
