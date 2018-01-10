U.S. Marshals: $2K reward for shooter in Richmond's first homicide of 2018

U.S. Marshals are looking for the man who they say pulled the trigger in the city's first homicide of the year.

Authorities say Devrick "Quan" Gail is armed and dangerous. They're sure someone in the community knows where he is.

On Jan. 2, kids had just gone back to school that morning, but before noon - gunshots. 31-year-old Davon Daniels was hit, and he died soon after at the hospital.

It took less than a day for law enforcement to figure out who they were looking for: 29-year-old Devrick Gail, better known as Quan.

"Warrant was issued on the third and the fugitive task force has been looking for him for the past week or so," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators say Quan just finished serving 10 years behind bars for various charges.

"Two different firearm offenses, assault on a police officer in Chesterfield, so he's a bonafide gangster. He's well, well known throughout the community. People are going to see this. They're going to know who Quan is," said Connolly.

Marshals describe Quan as short and stocky, with tattoos on the bridge of his nose and his torso. They say he always carries a gun, has access to money and tends to frequent Mosby Court. Quan's murder charges and federal warrants will make it much worse for anyone helping Quan hide.

"Somebody could be looking at a lot of time for helping him out. He knows us. He knows how we operate. We've been to his people. It's just a matter of coming on your own. If we have to run you down, we'll get you that way. It may be dirty and then there's more time," said Connolly.

Devrick "Quan" Gail is our "Most Wanted Wednesday" fugitive. U.S. Marshals are offering up to $2,000 for information leading to his arrest. You can call their 24-hour tipline at 1-877-WANTED-2.

