VIRAL VIDEO: Shelter kitty won't leave side of new forever home owner

Police say the victim, 27-year-old Thomas Clinton McCauley, stumbled into the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 12450 Gayton Road with life-threatening injuries on Monday.More >>
A Henrico man's video of his kitten is going viral after he brought her to her forever home. Alex Roberson says despite being a "dog guy," he decided to browse the cats on the Henrico Humane Society website on New Year's Day.More >>
About 800 Dominion Energy customers were without power Wednesday morning after a driver slammed into a power pole at Westwood Avenue near Broad Street.More >>
Henrico crews have closed Monument Avenue's westbound lanes between Willow Lawn Drive and Libbie AvenueMore >>
Crews are on the scene in the 2800 block of Hilliard Road, between Galaxie Road and Woodrow Terrace, near the Old Bridge Apartments.More >>
