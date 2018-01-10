Livingston drills buzzer-beater in George Mason's 91-79 win

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Otis Livingston II drilled a 25-foot buzzer-beater that hit nothing but net and lifted George Mason past Saint Joseph's 81-79 on Wednesday night, foiling a late comeback by the Hawks.

George Mason (8-9, 2-2 Atlantic 10) broke away from the early back-and-forth scrapping with a 14-4 run that opened a 10-point lead and the Patriots led until there were five seconds left in the game.

Chris Clover capped a dogged comeback by Saint Joseph's (7-8, 2-2) with a drive at five seconds remaining that gave the Hawks a 79-78 lead - their first since it was 14-12.

After a timeout, Justin Kier dribbled past midcourt and flipped the ball to Livingston in the wing, who launched the deep 3-pointer.

Ian Boyd added 15 points for George Mason, Jaire Grayer 13, and Kier 12 with 10 rebounds, his first double-double, along with seven assists as the Patriots bounced back from an 86-59 pounding from Davidson on Sunday.

Shavar Newkirk led Saint Joseph's with 24 points, Clover finished with 19 and Taylor Funk added 15.

