Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest 83-75 on road in ACC play

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Ahmed Hill scored 21 points while Justin Robinson came up with three critical baskets late to help Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Robinson had just one basket before his flurry in the final 2 minutes. One was a stickback while being fouled for a 3-point play, another was a driving layup and a third came when he beat Brandon Childress to a long inbounds pass for a score.

Each proved critical for the Hokies (13-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had seen the Demon Deacons whittle a 17-point deficit midway through the second half to four twice in the final five minutes.

Robinson finished with 13 points, including a 4-for-4 showing at the line in the final 32.3 seconds to help clinch the win.

Childress scored 17 points for the Demon Deacons (8-8, 1-3), who shot 51 percent after halftime but couldn't complete their comeback.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were the aggressor early, leading 45-30 at halftime and 61-44 with 11:42 left before having to turn away Wake Forest's rally. Another positive sign was the 3-point shooting; the Hokies made 12 of 28 tries from behind the arc. That was their best output in a month considering they had made just 25 of 102 (24.5 percent) over the past five games.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons trailed the entire way and struggled to dig out of a hole that began from the opening tip. Childress got going in the second half to provide a spark, but Wake Forest never could string together enough stops at critical moments to complete its climb back.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies visit Louisville on Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit No. 7 Duke on Saturday seeking their first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since January 1997 during Tim Duncan's senior season.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

  National title game still feels like afterthought to season

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:58 PM EST2018-01-08 18:58:52 GMT
    The College Football Playoff is here to stay, but the national championship game is still trying to make its mark.
  Olympics keeps 'door open' for NKorea at Pyeongchang Games

    Monday, January 8 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-01-08 15:58:48 GMT
    Olympics officials have "kept the door open" for North Korea to take part in the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea.
  Patrick named Louisa head football coach

    Will Patrick played his high school football at Louisa, started coaching in the program in 2008, joined the varsity staff in 2010, and has served as offensive coordinator since 2013. On Wednesday, Patrick was named the head football coach, replacing Mark Fischer. Patrick played college football at James Madison, winning a national championship in 2004 as a fullback.

    More >>

