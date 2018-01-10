Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest 83-75 on road in ACC play

By AARON BEARD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Ahmed Hill scored 21 points while Justin Robinson came up with three critical baskets late to help Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Robinson had just one basket before his flurry in the final 2 minutes. One was a stickback while being fouled for a 3-point play, another was a driving layup and a third came when he beat Brandon Childress to a long inbounds pass for a score.

Each proved critical for the Hokies (13-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had seen the Demon Deacons whittle a 17-point deficit midway through the second half to four twice in the final five minutes.

Robinson finished with 13 points, including a 4-for-4 showing at the line in the final 32.3 seconds to help clinch the win.

Childress scored 17 points for the Demon Deacons (8-8, 1-3), who shot 51 percent after halftime but couldn't complete their comeback.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were the aggressor early, leading 45-30 at halftime and 61-44 with 11:42 left before having to turn away Wake Forest's rally. Another positive sign was the 3-point shooting; the Hokies made 12 of 28 tries from behind the arc. That was their best output in a month considering they had made just 25 of 102 (24.5 percent) over the past five games.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons trailed the entire way and struggled to dig out of a hole that began from the opening tip. Childress got going in the second half to provide a spark, but Wake Forest never could string together enough stops at critical moments to complete its climb back.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies visit Louisville on Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit No. 7 Duke on Saturday seeking their first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since January 1997 during Tim Duncan's senior season.

