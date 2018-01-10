Person sent to hospital as police investigate stabbing

A person is recovering in the hospital after police say a stabbing broke out in the city.

The stabbing happened in the 1200 block of Saint Paul Street and is being investigated as a domestic.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are questioning everyone involved in the incident.

There is no word yet on charges.

