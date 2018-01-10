Petersburg school relocates students due to water main break

Petersburg school officials say they will relocate Rober E. Lee Elementary School students to Blanford Academy on Thursday due to a water main break that happened in the area on Wednesday.More >>
A 30-year-old mother faces a murder charge in the death of her infant daughter in September in Colonial Heights.
Hopewell police say three men are still on the run after attempting to break into a gun store on Friday, Jan. 5.
Petersburg officials issued a new boil water notice after a water main break occurred in the city.
Three classes at Harry E. James Elementary in Hopewell are being relocated after a fault in the fire suppression system caused significant ceiling damage in one classroom and minor flooding in the other rooms.
