Petersburg school relocates students due to water main break

Petersburg school officials say they will relocate Rober E. Lee Elementary School students to Blanford Academy on Thursday due to a water main break that happened in the area on Wednesday.

On Thursday, school buses will run their regular routes and drop students off at Blanford Academy. Robert E. Lee Elementary teachers will then take the students to their classrooms. Students will then have breakfast and lunch, and then in the afternoon, the students will be dropped off at their bus stops at regular times.

Students who normally walk to school should arrive at Robert E. Lee Elementary and catch a bus that will take them to Blanford Academy, Petersburg school officials said. The bus will leave at 8:50 a.m.

For those who drop their children off at school, should drop them off at Blanford Academy, located at 816 East Bank Street, between 8:50 a.m. and 9:05 a.m.

All Petersburg schools were closed for snow for Jan. 4 and 5, as well as Jan. 8 and 9. However, Robert E. Lee Elementary was closed on Jan. 10 due to the water main break when other schools were back in session.

"It would be unhealthy and unsafe to bring students and staff members into a building where bathrooms do not work but it is vital that students return to class, so school officials quickly worked to find space for Lee students and teachers," said Petersburg school officials.

Also, Charles City County Schools are closed on Thursday because of broken pipes and a lack of water. School officials are hoping to have it fixed on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12