Crews prepare for first round of post-snow potholes in Richmond

After the snow melts, potholes seem to quickly form. Now that most of the snow and ice has melted from the season’s first significant storm, Richmond drivers are dealing with the latest round of potholes to crop up.

Last year, Mayor Levar Stoney focused Public Works efforts on pothole and alleyway repair. Crews filled more than 25,000 potholes and 1,600 alleyways. That’s 7,000 more potholes than in 2016.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s new administration shifted more money towards the Pubic Works Department, so crews could focus on the much-needed roadwork.

Public Works officials say they're constantly fixing potholes and will repair potholes just as aggressively this year as 2017.

At least once a year, crews have a blitz to fill as many potholes as possible, in a short amount of time. Public works completed several blitzes last year, filling more than 150 potholes a day.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12