Victim with stab wound dies after stumbling into Henrico store

A man has died at the hospital after a stabbing on Monday. Friends say the victim was working to get his life back on track.

Wednesday, Henrico Police identified 27-year-old Thomas McCauley as the man who stumbled inside a department store near Short Pump on Monday bleeding from stab wounds.

Those closest to McCauley simply called him Tom. Others called him Tommy. Those who knew him say he was recently out of jail and any day now, would have graduated from Drug Court, because he wanted a better life. Instead, his life was drastically cut short.

"My nephew Tom McCauley passed away this morning after being attacked Monday night and stabbed multiple times....Please keep Tommy's whole family in your thoughts and prayers,” a relative posted on Facebook.

"I was shocked. I found out in the middle of the work day," said Cathy Quigg. "One of the first times I met him, I didn't know him very well and I was having a really hard time that day. He just came up and hugged me really tight and he said 'It's going to be okay.'"

On Monday, McCauley stumbled inside the Ollies Department Store on Gayton Road with life threatening stab wounds. An employee called police and McCauley was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

"He walked around a lot, but he had no mal intentions toward anyone,” Quigg said.

While spending time behind bars, the 27-year-old voluntarily joined The REAL Program - designed to help offenders learn from past mistakes.

"Folks come because they want to change their life," said Dr. Sarah Scarbrough with the REAL Program. "He was also very involved in our education program that we had there just helping tutor and the college courses and the different things that we had."

A host of friends are leaving their condolences on Facebook.

"OMG This made my stomach drop...He was always really nice,” one person said.

"He was seriously the nicest guy. I feel so bad for his parents and fiancé,” another added.

"They're all saying he didn't deserve it and they want to know who the killer was and they want him brought to justice," said Quigg. "They need it. They need some sort of closure. They can't just say, oh this life was taken and it doesn't matter anymore. They just need to, we need to figure out who did it."

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

