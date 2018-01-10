Police look for suspects in connection with at least 20 car break-ins

Richmond police are looking for the suspects they say broke into at least 20 vehicles in the Woodland Heights and Swansboro neighborhoods.

Officers received a call around 6:41 p.m. about damage to several cars parked on the street in the 2500 and 2600 block of Semmes Avenue. Police also found cars that were damaged in the general area.

Although police say the suspects rummaged through most of the cars, it does not appear that many items were taken.

Police say the damage mainly consisted of broken windows because they were probably iced over, which made it impossible to see inside the cars. Officers are recommending those who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras.

So far, police were able to find 22 cars that were damaged.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

