Man dies after crashing into overpass on I-295

A man has died after Virginia State Police say he crashed into a CSX overpass on Interstate 295 North on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 1:50 p.m. at mile marker 41, near the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit. Police say the driver was in the left lane and heading northbound on Interstate 295 when he ran off the road and struck the overpass.

The driver died at the scene from his injuries.

Police will release his identity once they notify his family. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12