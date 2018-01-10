Former mayoral candidate steps down from city council

A Richmond city council member has decided to step down after spending 10 years working in City Hall to pursue other opportunities.

Jon Baliles posted a message on his Facebook page on Wednesday:

After a decade of working in City Hall to help make Richmond the great place we know it is, I have decided to pursue other opportunities and begin a new chapter in my life. I am thankful to the Mayor for including me on his staff for his first year and am proud of the progress we made focusing on core services that are the backbone of local government. I have made many friends throughout City Hall and the city workforce, and those friendships will continue. I will remain committed to make the City better and am always available to the Mayor and City Council for ideas to keep improving our city.

Baliles ran for mayor in 2016 and wanted to establish a "funding formula" for schools, as well as collect more tax revenue and grow Richmond's economy.

However, he dropped out of the race just one week before the election in order to prevent splitting the vote and "electing someone who so plainly cares only about himself," referring to former Delegate Joe Morrissey.

During the last week of the race, he asked his supporters to vote for Levar Stoney.

My endorsement of Levar Stoney for mayor comes down to my belief that he best represents the next generation of leadership for our city that will work collaboratively with others to make the best decisions. My endorsement of Levar Stoney for mayor comes down to my belief that he best represents the next generation of leadership for our city that will work collaboratively with others to make the best decisions. Richmond has come a long way since I was born here and we have achieved substantial progress in the last 15 years. We know there are so many people that are ready to help this city move to the next level and beyond. But we have much more to do because there are well-known problems that we need to resolve. It will take new thinking, an experienced team, and the determination to really address these issues. No longer can we rely on big shiny projects to provide revenue for schools or basic services. No longer can we rely on the same promises to move our city forward and provide opportunities and advancement for people whom have been ignored for too long. Now is the time for the next generation of leaders to move Richmond forward. We can do this, but we need someone who will work across the city, involve citizens from Woodville to Windsor Farms, and from Bellemeade to Bellevue. Someone that will look at the longstanding problems with creative new ideas and who displays the determination to put them into action. Levar Stoney is that leader and he should be our next mayor. I hope you will join me in choosing to advance Richmond to the next level with Levar, who is up to the challenge. He can lead the way to a brighter future and make Richmond work – for all of us.

