Suspect arrested after beating hotel worker with radio

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after he attacked several employees at a hotel.

It happened Dec. 28, 2017 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford. Deputies say 18-year-old Lazarus David Wilson was banging on the door of one of the rooms and screaming when a maintenance worker spotted him. Wilson tried to get the worker to let him him, but the worker said Wilson would need to get a key from the front desk.

When the worker tried to call the front desk with his radio, Wilson allegedly grabbed the radio and repeatedly hit the worker in the face.

Deputies found the victim with "several cuts on his face and his nose was swollen and bleeding." The victim's shirt was also ripped from the collar down.

Deputies say Wilson also chased two cleaning staff members down the hallway.

Wilson was found walking southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway. Deputies say he gave them false identification before being taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Wilson was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, and destruction of property. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, false identity to a law enforcement officer, and identity theft to avoid arrest.

