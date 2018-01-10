Scam promises $100 coupon for groceries

A fake link for a $100 coupon for groceries is going around Facebook.

The link claims to be affiliated with Kroger, prompting a quick survey to receive the coupon.

Once the survey is completed you are asked to like and share the link on Facebook, but you never receive the coupon.

Sharing fake links or pages on social media allows scammers to collect user data and collect a profit.

The easiest way to spot a fake link is to see if the link uses "https" not "http." Only secure sites will have "https" in the link.

