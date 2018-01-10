Mayor Stoney to deliver State of the City Address

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will deliver the State of the City Address later this month, and the city is inviting residents to participate.

The address will happen on Jan. 23 at Martin Luther King Middle School, located at 1000 Mosby Street, at 6 p.m.

This comes after Stoney gave himself a "B+" for his first year on the job.

“I don't believe in your first year you can be A+ perfect. I think we've done a great job in terms of getting city hall operational again, making it a high performing place…I think the citizens would give us a B. They would say that we've done a good job," Stoney said.

Within his first year, he battled a massive snowstorm, pothole issues, crumbling city hall infrastructure, as well as the hot topic about the city's Confederate monuments.

In September, demonstrators took to the city streets protesting for and against keeping the monuments. The mayor had to ensure the Confederate monument protest didn't go awry, after a violent, similar demonstration in Charlottesville.

He created the Monument Avenue Commission, which is currently hashing out the future of the statues.

Also during his first year, over 60 homicides took place in the city, marking 2017 the deadliest in a decade.

During the State of the City Address, Mayor Stoney will address his plans for Richmond in 2018 and how he will combat some of the issues he faced during his first year as mayor.

