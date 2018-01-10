Mayor Stoney delivers State of the City Address

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney delivered the State of the City Address on Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Middle School.

This comes after Stoney gave himself a "B+" for his first year on the job.

"I don't believe in your first year you can be A+ perfect. I think we've done a great job in terms of getting city hall operational again, making it a high performing place … I think the citizens would give us a B. They would say that we've done a good job," Stoney said earlier this month.

Within his first year, he battled a massive snowstorm, pothole issues, crumbling city hall infrastructure, as well as the hot topic about the city's Confederate monuments.

In September, demonstrators took to the city streets protesting for and against keeping the monuments. The mayor had to ensure the Confederate monument protest didn't go awry, after a violent, similar demonstration in Charlottesville.

He created the Monument Avenue Commission, which is currently hashing out the future of the statues.

Also during his first year, over 60 homicides took place in the city, marking 2017 the deadliest in a decade.

Here is the complete State of the City Address as prepared:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12