2 people injured in Chesterfield accident

Chesterfield police and rescue crews are responding to an accident where two people were injured.

The accident happened in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Fire officials say a vehicle overturned with two people trapped inside. One person had serious injuries, and the other had minor injuries.

Our NBC12 crew arrived on the scene and saw another car that ran into a utility pole that carried high voltage connectors.

Only one lane of Jefferson Davis Highway is open in both directions.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12