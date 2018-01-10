Former school employee sentenced for sexual relationship with student

A former Louisa County Public Schools employee, who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, was sentenced to 90 years in prison with 83 suspended.

Amanda Nasser, of Bumpass, will only serve seven years of her sentence. She was convicted of four counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial relationship and 14 counts of computer solicitation of a minor.

Nasser served as an interpreter for a student at Louisa County High School.

"While serving as an interpreter she made contact with numerous other students. As she became familiar with the students, she provided some of them with her cellular phone number and even friended them on Facebook," a Louisa County Sheriff's Office official said in a press release back in July 2017.

Louisa officials also said Nasser sent hundreds of text messages with a high school freshman. However, she initially denied any wrongdoing, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, but she eventually admitted that she had a sexual relationship with the freshman.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12