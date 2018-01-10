Study: Ibuprofen use may be linked to male infertility

A recent study shows that ibuprofen taken by young men may be linked to reduced fertility.

"The study shows that ibuprofen use results in selective transcriptional repression of endocrine cells in the human testis," said a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. "This repression results in the elevation of the stimulatory pituitary hormones, resulting in a state of compensated hypogonadism, a disorder associated with adverse reproductive and physical health disorders."

The research team used 31 men between 18 and 35 for the study. Of that group, 14 were given a daily dosage of 600 milligrams of ibuprofen twice a day. The others were given a placebo.

Within 14 days, researchers discovered that the men who took ibuprofen experienced a 23 percent increase in levels of a hormone that's secreted by the pituitary gland and stimulates the production of testosterone.

The men's testosterone levels, however, didn't change, which leads to the condition of compensated hypogonadism.

Compensated hypogonadism is reversible when ibuprofen is taken in a short period of time, Bernard Jégou, a co-author at French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, told CNN. That includes the study's subjects, he said.

Jégou, however, was not sure if taking ibuprofen regularly over a longer period of time can be reversed.

The study did not examine sperm production, so researchers say additional studies are necessary.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12