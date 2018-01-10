Dominion Energy says customers may see higher bills this month

Dominion Energy customers used more energy during the first week of January than any other week on record due to the cold temperatures.

Saturday, Jan. 6 was the highest energy demand ever, according to Dominion Energy, while Sunday, Jan. 7 was the second highest. Dominion Energy says the reason for the energy spike was due to customers working to keep their homes and businesses warm.

Dominion Energy is warning that customers may see higher bills than expected, and they want everyone "to understand that the weather is the big driver behind high bills."

Customers who want to work out a payment plan can click here to log on or call 866-DOM-HELP.

