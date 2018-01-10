Democrat concedes VA House race after winner drawn from bowl

Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds has conceded after the winner of the House of Delegates race in Newport News was determined by picking a name from a bowl.

Republican Del. David Yancey won the name drawing by the Board of Elections in Richmond on Jan. 4, breaking the tied race with Simonds for the seat representing Newport News.

Simonds tweeted, "It is with great disappointment that I am conceding the election to David Yancy. I just tried to make a personal phone call to him and would like to ask him to vote for Medicaid expansion."

She also said, "I have conceded because I do not see any legal pathways forward, and I want representation for the 94th district today."

