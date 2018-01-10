Mother charged with murder in infant's death

A 30-year-old mother faces a murder charge in the death of her infant daughter in September.

The Colonial Heights Police Department says a grand jury certified a murder charge for Sade Danyell Evans on Tuesday after she was arrested.

Police say emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Lakeview Park Road on Sept. 2 for the report of a 24-day-old infant who was having trouble breathing.

The child - Lailah Bradford - was taken to VCU Medical Center where she died the next day.

"Through an exhaustive investigation by Colonial Heights detectives and medical officials, indictments were issued for Evans for one charge of murder and one charge of felony child neglect," the Colonial Heights Police Department said Wednesday.

Evans is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail. She has a court hearing set for Jan. 16 at Colonial Heights Circuit Court.

