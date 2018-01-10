Men wanted for stealing crab meat from Wegmans

Police say the men targeted Wegmans twice. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for two suspects who they say stole $300 worth of crab meat.

Police say the men stole the meat from Wegmans on 12501 Stone Village Way on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.

The suspects fled the scene both days in a white Kia sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

