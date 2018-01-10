Men wanted for stealing crab meat from Wegmans

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.More >>
About 800 Dominion Energy customers were without power Wednesday morning after a driver slammed into a power pole at Westwood Avenue near Broad Street.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam is coming to power in a new era. The Democrats have won more seats in the House of Delegates than they've had in years.More >>
Police say the men stole the meat from Wegmans on 12501 Stone Village Way in Midlothian on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.More >>
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.More >>
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.More >>
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.More >>
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >>
