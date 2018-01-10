Gov. McAuliffe to deliver final State of the Commonwealth address

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will deliver his final State of the Commonwealth on Wednesday night.

McAuliffe will be leaving office on Saturday as Democrat Ralph Northam is sworn into office.

Northam said this week that his top priorities will be getting both parties to work together, job creation and economic opportunities for students.

He and McAuliffe have also said as more Democrats have come into power, now is the chance to tackle Medicaid expansion and changes to gun laws.

