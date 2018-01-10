Take steps to improve your credit score in 2018

The new year can be a time for you to change your habits to improve your credit score.

While some companies claim they can fix your credit, no one can truly fix it but you.

A few things you can do:

CHECK CREDIT REPORTS ANNUALLY

By federal law, you can get a free credit report every year from all three credit bureaus.

When you do it get it, look for inaccuracies or mistaken accounts and refute them.

PAY YOUR BILLS ON TIME

One missed payment can make a big difference.

PAY DOWN DEBT

It takes discipline, but the quicker you do it, the less interest you will have to pay on.

KEEP BALANCES LOW

That will help you maintain a respectable debt to credit ratio.

DON'T CLOSE UNUSED CREDIT CARD ACCOUNTS

Having more unused credit can improve your ratio and, in turn, your credit score.

