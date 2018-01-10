Driver slams into power pole knocking out power to hundreds

At one point, 800 outages were reported after this crash. (Source: NBC12)

About 800 Dominion Energy customers were without power Wednesday morning after a driver slammed into a power pole at Westwood Avenue near Broad Street.

Police were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. to find that the pole had fallen on top of another car.

No injuries were reported. Police have not said whether or not the driver faces any charges.

While most customers have had their power restored, part of Westwood Avenue will be closed until about noon Wednesday as crews clean up the scene.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12