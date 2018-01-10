Water main break closes part of Monument Avenue

Part of Monument Avenue could be closed all day Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

A water main break on Monument Avenue is expected to traffic throughout the day Wednesday.

Crews closed both westbound lanes between Willow Lawn Drive and Libbie Avenue to repair the break in the 5700 block of Monument Avenue.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities says a portion of the road reopened around 8:30 a.m., but it could take crews until 8 p.m. to get both lanes back open. Eastbound traffic is not impacted.

Henrico crews are urging drivers to avoid the area of westbound Monument Avenue from Willow Lawn Drive to Libbie Avenue. Officials suggest using West Broad Street and Patterson Avenue as alternate routes.

DPU says water is being disrupted to about 10 customers, including Monument Heights Baptist Church. Due to the break, Monument Heights Preschool will be closed Wednesday.

