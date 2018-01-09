Wacky state laws could be repealed

Virginia's General Assembly begins the 2018 session on Wednesday, and along with tackling important issues, they'll consider some, shall we say, less than pressing measures, including a bill that would make "fornication" legal.

Delegate (R) Roxann Robinson says, yes, there are more important issues, but getting some of these old wacky laws off the books is important too.

"I would like to see the Commonwealth be in a place where, if you introduce a new law, you need to take something out of the statue," Delegate Robinson said.

We asked people for some of their priorities for the state. One guy said, "getting the state in shape. Wait, is that silly?"

Well, actually, a couple of laws on the books now are a lot sillier than that. Currently, it’s illegal to have consensual premarital sexual intercourse in Virginia. Delegate Mark Levine introduced a bill to repeal the crime of fornication. And hey, we might add a new state animal! What's one critter you immediately associate with Virginia? The salamander, of course.

“What does that mean?" asked one person in Richmond.

"Like a state bird?" her friend asked. Yes, just like that! Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn will propose the Red Salamander. If you're d ropping four-letter words at the thought of this, make sure you don't take that potty-mouth outside, it’s illegal to curse in public in Virginia.

"There are many other things in the state of Virginia that could use attention, other than this foolishness," one Richmonder lamented.

"When they have like a month and a half in session, that's a pretty big waste of time," said another.

"I think a lot more attention should be put on what's going on with Virginia's schools, rather than cursing in public because that's pretty harmless," a Richmond woman said.

