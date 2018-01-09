Guy's 22 points push No. 3 Virginia past Syracuse 68-61

The Rams trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but outscored Duquesne, 50-31, in the second frame, and rolled to a 78-67 victory. The loss marks the first in Atlantic 10 play for the Dukes. Johnny Williams paced VCU with 21 points.More >>
The Rams trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but outscored Duquesne, 50-31, in the second frame, and rolled to a 78-67 victory. The loss marks the first in Atlantic 10 play for the Dukes. Johnny Williams paced VCU with 21 points.More >>
Richmond climbed out of a deficit and trimmed the Dayton lead to two in the second half, but could not get any closer, as the Flyers sent the Spiders to another defeat.More >>
Richmond climbed out of a deficit and trimmed the Dayton lead to two in the second half, but could not get any closer, as the Flyers sent the Spiders to another defeat.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>