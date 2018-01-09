Guy's 22 points push No. 3 Virginia past Syracuse 68-61

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kyle Guy scored 22 points, De'Andre Hunter added 15 and No. 3 Virginia beat Syracuse 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Guy made five 3-pointers for Virginia (15-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Cavaliers attempted a season-high 27 3s and made nine. Devon Hall added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Virginia.

Frank Howard scored 18 points to lead the Orange (12-5, 1-3). Oshae Brissett added 16 points and Paschal Chukwu scored nine points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but the Orange shot under 40 percent against the nation's top scoring defense and managed just three assists on 23 baskets.

Virginia led 29-26 at halftime and pushed the lead to 44-35 when Ty Jerome made three 3-pointers in a span of two minutes and Guy made his fourth with 12:17 left. Virginia eventually led by as many as 14 and won its seventh in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange essentially use only six players, and three of them - Tyus Battle (19.5), Howard (15.4) and Brissett (15.2) - account for most of the scoring. Seven-foot-2 Chukwu averages 5.5 points but gets most of his scoring opportunities from collecting offensive rebounds.

Virginia: The Cavaliers' offensive options continue to expand. Hunter scored eight points in a span of three minutes after checking in during the first half. Jerome missed his first five attempts from 3-point range, then made three in a row in a span of just over two minutes early in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Orange remain on the road against a ranked team as they face No. 23 Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia finishes a three-game home-stand as it hosts North Carolina State on Sunday.

