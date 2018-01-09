VCU wins 15th straight A-10 home game, beats Duquesne 78-67

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Jonathan Williams scored 21 points, Justin Tillman had 10 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and VCU beat Duquesne 78-67 on Tuesday night.
VCU (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won 15 straight conference home games dating to the 2015-16 season. Duquesne (12-5, 3-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.
Issac Vann added 15 points and De'Riante Jenkins 12 for the Rams, who outrebounded Duquesne 50-31.
Mike Lewis II had 23 points and Eric Williams Jr. 15 to lead the Dukes.
Lewis' 3-pointer gave Duquesne its last lead, 46-43 with 10:43 to play. Jenkins and Mike'l Simms hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 23-9 run, and VCU led 66-55 with four minutes left. Tillman scored eight points, and the Rams made four of their seven 3-pointers during the stretch. The Dukes pulled to 68-61 but didn't get closer.
