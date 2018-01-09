3 suspects on the run after attempting to break into gun store

Hopewell police say three men are still on the run after attempting to break into a gun store on Friday, Jan. 5.

Officers responded to US Gunworx, located at 3701 Woodlawn Street, for an alarm activation just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found out two of the suspects pried the iron gate open and broke the safety glass on the front door.

They say the third suspect acted as a lookout.

All three suspects ran from the scene before police arrived and were captured on security camera running towards Dendron Street.

The first suspect is described as a black man between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall. The suspect has a thin build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, gloves, and with a black/orange backpack. The lower part of his face was also covered.

The second suspect is also described as a black man between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, but has a medium build. He was wearing a striped and multi-patterned hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, gloves, and a gray/green backpack. Police say the lower part of his face was also covered.

The third suspect is described as a black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and dark clothing.

Hopewell police are investigating.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Lead Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12