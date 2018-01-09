3 suspects on the run after attempting to break into gun store

A 30-year-old mother faces a murder charge in the death of her infant daughter in September in Colonial Heights.More >>
Hopewell police say three men are still on the run after attempting to break into a gun store on Friday, Jan. 5.More >>
Petersburg officials issued a new boil water notice after a water main break occurred in the city.More >>
Three classes at Harry E. James Elementary in Hopewell are being relocated after a fault in the fire suppression system caused significant ceiling damage in one classroom and minor flooding in the other rooms.More >>
The shooting happened along Warren Avenue around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
