Police: Someone stabs dog after it was attacked by another dog

Chesterfield police are investigating an incident where a dog was stabbed in a neighborhood.

On Jan. 2, police and animal services responded to the 7700 block of Belasco Drive for a report that a dog named Oreo left its home and attacked another dog, which was being walked on a leash.

Officers say the person walking the dog yelled for help, and someone from their home stabbed Oreo.

Brent Solomon talked to the 16-year-old whose dog was stabbed. He will also have legal advice on whether you have the right to protect your dog from an attack on NBC12 News at 11.

