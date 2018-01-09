Police: Someone stabs dog after it was attacked by another dog

Chesterfield police are investigating an incident where a dog was stabbed in a neighborhood.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating an incident where a dog was stabbed in a neighborhood.More >>
The fire happened in the 16800 block of River Road. Heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from the home.More >>
The fire happened in the 16800 block of River Road. Heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from the home.More >>
Two young kids are safe, and their mother is in jail. For the first time, the father is explaining what happened.More >>
Two young kids are safe, and their mother is in jail. For the first time, the father is explaining what happened.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for three men who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for three men who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department has arrested a man who they say attempted to rob the La Miguelena Store and robbed an individual on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department has arrested a man who they say attempted to rob the La Miguelena Store and robbed an individual on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday.More >>