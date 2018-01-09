Several Richmond streets closed due to water main breaks

Water main breaks continue to impact streets throughout the city of Richmond this week.

As of 6:45 a.m., the Department of Utilities were reporting breaks in the 3000 block of Columbia Street, the 1900 block of North 23rd Street and the 2400 block of East Main Street.

DPU posts updates on Twitter when street closures are reported.

2400 block of E Broad St closed until further notice repairing water main — DPUStreetClosings (@DPUStreetNews) January 10, 2018

3000 blk Colombia closed for water main break — DPUStreetClosings (@DPUStreetNews) January 10, 2018

1900 bulk N 23rd closed for water main break — DPUStreetClosings (@DPUStreetNews) January 10, 2018

