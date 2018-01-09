Several Richmond streets closed due to water main breaks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Several Richmond streets closed due to water main breaks

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Water main breaks continue to impact streets throughout the city of Richmond this week. 

As of 6:45 a.m., the Department of Utilities were reporting breaks in the 3000 block of Columbia Street, the 1900 block of North 23rd Street and the 2400 block of East Main Street. 

DPU posts updates on Twitter when street closures are reported. 

