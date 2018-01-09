Water boil notices lifted in Petersburg

Two water boil notices were lifted Sunday evening for Petersburg residents.More >>
A grand jury has certified felony child neglect charges against an aunt and an uncle in the death of their 14-month-old nephew in Colonial Heights.More >>
The school board plans to vote next month on a proposal that would change the names of the A.P. Hill, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee elementary schools.More >>
A Prince George man is being investigated for having child pornography after a standoff with police early Thursday morning.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department says they have made an arrest in a homicide on Thursday after a man was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive.More >>
