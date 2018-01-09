Water boil notices lifted in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Water boil notices lifted in Petersburg

(Source: file photo) (Source: file photo)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Two water boil notices were lifted Sunday evening for Petersburg residents. 

One of the water boil notices had been in effect since Dec. 29. 

The second notice had been effect for several days last week and had also caused an elementary school to close. 

