New boil water notice issued for Petersburg residents

Petersburg officials issued a new boil water notice after a water main break occurred in the city.

A boil water notice has also been issued for the area of Bank Street and Washington Street east to the City Limits and from Washington Street and Bank Street intersection South to Seige Road.

Robert E. Lee Elementary School will be closed on Jan. 10 due to the water main break.

Robert E. Lee Elementary School will remain closed one more day because a water main near the school has broken, and there is no running water at the school or in the surrounding neighborhood. It would be unhealthy and unsafe to bring students and staff members into a building where bathrooms do not work. This is why Robert E. Lee Elementary will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The city of Petersburg is working to fix the water main, but it will not be repaired before tomorrow afternoon.

The boil water notice issued on Dec. 29 is still in place for the intersection of Bank and Adams Street, north to the river and west to Canal Street/University Boulevard.

