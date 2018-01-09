Hopewell school relocates classes due to damage, flooding

Three classes at Harry E. James Elementary in Hopewell are being relocated after a fault in the fire suppression system caused significant ceiling damage in one classroom and minor flooding in the other rooms.

School officials will be removing all of the carpet in the flooded rooms, as well as the hallway. The carpet will be replaced by vinyl composite tile.

Dupont Elementary School also had problems.

They did not have power for two days during the winter storm, and they also had issues with the heating system.

The problems have been fixed, and all Hopewell schools will open on time Wednesday, according to school officials.

