Hopewell school relocates classes due to damage, flooding

Hopewell police say three men tried to break into a business early Friday morning, and the suspects are still out there.
Petersburg officials issued a new boil water notice after a water main break occurred in the city.
Three classes at Harry E. James Elementary in Hopewell are being relocated after a fault in the fire suppression system caused significant ceiling damage in one classroom and minor flooding in the other rooms.
The shooting happened along Warren Avenue around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fire officials say the home in the 4500 block of Ridgecrest Road caught fire due to a heater too close to "combustible storage."
