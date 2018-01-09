McAuliffe and Northam announce their legislative agenda

Governor McAuliffe and Governor-elect Northam announced their joint legislative agenda at the capitol on Tuesday. Now that Democrats have been elected to the House of Delegates this year, they're hoping to pass some bills they've been trying to pass for years.

At the top of their list is Medicaid expansion. The Republican-controlled legislature has shot it down for the last four years. But with more Democrats in the House this year, they hope to get it through.

Governor-elect Northam argues it will not only cover 400,000 more Virginians, it will help shore up struggling rural hospitals, and help in battling the opioid crisis.

Next on their list is universal background checks for gun purchases.

"Three-thousand-eight-hundred-fifty-four firearms purchases through federally licensed firearms dealers were rejected. So if we had 3,500 that were rejected by federal dealers, think how many were going to private sellers," said Governor McAuliffe.

Governor McAuliffe and Governor-elect Northam also want to create no-excuse absentee voting for 21 days before the election, have Virginia join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to reduce carbon emissions at power plants, and create a Borrower's Bill of Rights to help protect student loan borrowers.

They're also proposing bills to raise the felony larceny threshold from $200 to $1,000 and ban politicians from using campaign contributions for personal use.

