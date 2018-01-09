TripAdvisor: Richmond is a destination on the rise

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Richmond made the U.S. list of TripAvisor's top 10 destinations on the rise.

The awards recognized cities that have received a year-over-year increase in positive TripAdvisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants, and attractions.

“The Travelers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise award winners are a great source of inspiration for travelers interested in going somewhere exciting that’s emerging in popularity,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. “These winners were based on destination feedback and interest from the TripAdvisor community, and a common thread is that they all have outstanding accommodations, wonderful restaurants and exceptional attractions for every travel budget.”

Richmond was ranked at number 7 on the list.

Click here to see the list.

