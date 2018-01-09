Richmond cafe offers 'Need One, Give One' coat rack for community

One area cafe is helping to keep people warm with more than just coffee and tea.

There is now a coat rack outside of Brewer's Cafe in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood.

It is called the "Need One, Give One" coat rack, and the concept behind it is simple - if you need a coat, you grab one. If you want to give a coat, hang one up on the rack for someone else.

Cafe owner Ajay Brewer says the coat rack idea actually came from one of his customers.

"I know what it feels like to not have what you need. and it's not just the folks that stand on the corner, to be honest with you. It's the cashiers that make $7.25 and have three kids," said Brewer. "There was a guy who drove past yesterday and grabbed three coats off of here. He probably has a job. He's got a car, clearly, but to be honest with you, it's not enough sometimes. So, the need is there."

So, if you need a coat, or simply want to donate one, just head to the cafe located at 1125 Bainbridge Street.

Brewer says the rack will be in front of the cafe until the temperatures warm up.

