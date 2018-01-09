Broken water main affecting traffic in Henrico

A broken water main is affecting traffic in western Henrico.

Crews are on the scene in the 2800 block of Hilliard Road, between Galaxie Road and Woodrow Terrace, near the Old Bridge Apartments.

Some lanes are closed on Hilliard Road due to the repairs, however, the right eastbound and westbound lanes are still open.

There is no word on whether if water service will be disrupted to those living in the area. The Department of Public Works hopes to have repairs done and lanes back open by midnight.

