Heavy smoke, fire seen coming from Chesterfield home

Crews are on the scene of a heavy house fire in Chesterfield.

The fire happened in the 16800 block of River Road. Heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from the home.

Two people were in the home at the time. One person suffered burns but was not transported to the hospital, according to Chesterfield fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

