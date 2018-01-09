Police ID man killed in Hopewell

Police have identified the man killed after a shooting broke out in Hopewell.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Warren Avenue around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived on the scene, they found the body of Willie Earl Cromartie, 29, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds and lying on the sidewalk.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Willie's sister, Sharnice Cromartie, said she saw it unfold.

"The guy ended up firing off one shot and then my brother started slipping, but he wasn't shot yet. Then when the guy got himself together, he stood up and shot my brother in the head, right in front of me," said Cromartie.

The suspect drove away from the scene, according to the victim's sister.

Hopewell police have not released information about the suspect, nor have they officially identified the victim.

However, Sharnice says her brother would have been 30 years old later this month and had a son.

She's begging any witnesses to come forward to help catch the killer.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12