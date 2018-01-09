Hopewell murder suspect arrested

A Prince George man is being investigated for having child pornography after a standoff with police early Thursday morning.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department says they have made an arrest in a homicide on Thursday after a man was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in a shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead in Hopewell.
Petersburg school officials say they will relocate Rober E. Lee Elementary School students to Blanford Academy on Thursday due to a water main break that happened in the area on Wednesday.
A 30-year-old mother faces a murder charge in the death of her infant daughter in September in Colonial Heights.
