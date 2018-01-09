Smoking more prevalent in video games than advertised

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.More >>
Kyle Guy scored 22 points, De'Andre Hunter added 15 and No. 3 Virginia beat Syracuse 68-61 on Tuesday night.More >>
Get the latest closings and delays in your area for schools, colleges, government offices, businesses and localities, as well as community closings for churches and small business.More >>
Governor McAuliffe and Governor-elect Northam announced their joint legislative agenda at the capitol on Tuesday.More >>
In one study, 42 percent of video games reviewed contained tobacco images, but only eight percent of those had tobacco-related content descriptors on the warning label.More >>
Unnecessary business trips and clocking hours state employees never worked are just some of the wrongdoings found at the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to its own audit.More >>
What if your prospective employer made you sweat - on purpose - as part of the interview itself? It’s happening, even right here in Richmond.More >>
Millions of Americans own devices like the Amazon Echo or Google Home, but a new report shows the frightening ways hackers could use those devices against you.More >>
If you love to shop, you're probably already preparing for the big deals you can score on Black Friday!...but there are some things you should know that retailers don't want you to find out.More >>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >>
Dolly Parton is dropping the Dixie from her popular Stampede dinner show in Tennessee and Missouri.More >>
If your home is being taken over by dog hair, then check this out.More >>
The teacher asked school board members why the superintendent received a raise. She was arrested shortly after.More >>
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.More >>
Surf City police believe inclement weather was a contributing factor in a crash that killed 20-year-old Dax Christopher Baker early Thursday morning.More >>
Toyota, Honda recalling 1 million more vehicles in the US to replace defective Takata air bag inflators.More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.More >>
